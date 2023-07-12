Mission: Impossible: Who Dies in Dead Reckoning Part One?

Paramount Pictures has finally released the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise into theaters, and it was met with critical acclaim. Not only is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One the highest-rated movie in the franchise, it's also Tom Cruise's highest-rated film of all time, and from everything we've seen so far, it looks like one of the most action-packed films we've seen in a long time. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning does a lot of things that push the franchise forward, but it also features a major death that might piss fans off.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE ARE AHEAD

Who Dies in Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's antagonist Gabriel (Esai Morales) informs Ethan Hunt (Cruise) that he must choose between Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) for his survival. The main antagonist of the movie leads Hunt astray, causing him to get separated from Grace. Isla is the only one who can find Hunt in time to save her. Ilsa eventually dies at Gabriel's hands after she arrives and stops Gabriel from killing Grace. When Hunt finally arrives on the scene, it is clear that the death has left him broken.

What happens in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Tom Cruise is back as the iconic action hero Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now with a sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, in production and expected to arrive on June 28, 2024, but could wind up being delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise as we learn it!

