Mission: Impossible 7 Stars Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson Are Having Fun On Set

✖

Tom Cruise and company have been busy filming the seventh installment to the Mission: Impossible franchise with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct after helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. In fact, McQuarrie is the first director in the franchise's history to tackle more than one film. In addition to the returning star and director, the movie will also feature multiple familiar faces, including Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. Pegg made his franchise debut in MI3 and Ferguson joined in the fifth film, Rogue Nation. Both Pegg and Ferguson have been extremely active on social media lately, and their friendship is warming our hearts. In fact, over the last couple of days, they have posted multiple photos of each other.

"@simonpegg you cool son of a gun!!!! You really make set life glorious for me," Ferguson captioned one photo. "Hanging out between bouts of intense world saving with this asskickin’ kween @officialrebeccaferguson," Pegg captioned the same pic. You can check that one out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg)

But wait, there’s more! “Who said mission was stressful!? #chilling whilst @simonpegg is being drilled," Ferguson captioned another post, which you can view below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Ferguson (@officialrebeccaferguson)

The next image was taken by McQuarrie and shared by Pegg earlier today. It’s a great-behind-the-scenes shot that also features Ving Rhames in the background. You can view that one after the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg)

Last but not least, it looks like Pegg stole Ferguson’s phone and took some selfies. “My camera roll when left in @simonpegg s hands,” Ferguson wrote. The final, delightful post can be seen below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Ferguson (@officialrebeccaferguson)

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported last month that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie also confirmed recently that the seventh movie had wrapped filming in the Middle East and they planned to return to London for "a few finishing touches" ahead of their "greatest challenge yet."

In addition to Cruise, Pegg, Ferguson, and Rhames, the next movie will see the return of Fallout's Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will also be making their M:I debut in the seventh installment.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.