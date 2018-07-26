Mission: Impossible Franchise Star Simon Pegg Shares Fallout Throwback Featuring Henry Cavill

✖

Simon Pegg is "starting to understand how Instagram works" and it's been a big treat for fans, especially for folks who love the Mission: Impossible franchise. Pegg first showed up in Mission: Impossible 3 as Benji Dunn and has been an important staple in the films ever since. In Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the cast was joined by Henry Cavill, the actor known for playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia. Pegg's latest post features Cavill, who had a great reply in the comments.

"Okay, so I’m starting to understand how Instagram works now. In an unrelated move, here’s another picture of total munter, @henrycavill. This also marks the first in a series of pictures taken by @cbj_photo, entitled ‘Me Flipping Off Chiabella James’,'" Pegg wrote. "God I miss you," Cavill replied. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg)

This isn't the only Fallout image Pegg has shared this week. He also posted another photo with Cavill and Ving Rhames, who is the only actor other than Tom Cruise to appear in every Mission: Impossible film. "Three guys hanging out under a bridge in Paris," Pegg captioned the photo. You can check that image out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg)

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported last month that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. Director Christopher McQuarrie also confirmed recently that the seventh movie had wrapped filming in the Middle East and they planned to return to London for "a few finishing touches" ahead of their "greatest challenge yet."

In addition to Cruise, Pegg, and Rhames, the next movie will see the return of Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will also be making their M:I debut in the seventh installment. It was recently announced that Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Angela Bassett will also be returning. As for Pegg, the actor recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Tom Cruise do his own stunts:

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.