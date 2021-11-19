Mission Impossible Crew Reportedly Walking On Eggshells After Tom Cruise Rant

✖

Tom Cruise made headlines after audio surfaced from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 that had him chewing out members of the crew for not abiding by coronavirus safety protocols, specifically regarding social distancing. This seemed to stem from several previous positive tests that had already halted filming, and Cruise has received a mix of support and backlash for his comments since. A previous report said that some of the crew decided to leave after the comments became public, and a new report from US Weekly says that the crew has been "walking on eggshells" ever since Cruise's outburst. According to the source, "they believe it had a lot to do with his ego. Good intentions aside, he didn't need to rant and rave the way he did."

Cruise has reportedly spent $665,000 of his own money on cruise ships to house the crew and cast during filming, with the source adding that he was "actually appalled anyone would jeopardize filming with an act of such sheer stupidity. According to him, there’s no margin for error, especially when so many other productions have been shut down.”

Cruise's original comments were in response to some of the crew standing too close together by a computer screen, and you can see the full transcript of it below.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise said. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

"That’s it! No apologies," Cruise continued. "You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear?"

"Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason," Cruise said. "And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it.I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it."