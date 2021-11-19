Five Mission Impossible Crew Members Reportedly Quit After Tom Cruise Goes On Another Tirade

✖

The audio of Tom Cruise sounding off on crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols has been a hot-button topic since it was released by the Toronto Sun, but according to their latest report, it seems there was a second flare-up on Tuesday night. Since then five members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew have reportedly left and quit the production, and it seems tension has increased on the set after Cruise's comments started making the rounds online and on social media. We aren't sure the specific reason for the second incident, but a source says that several staff have walked since the comments became public.

The source said “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

A source added that “Tom has taken it upon himself to try to enforce precautions with a view to keeping the film running.”

Cruise's original comments were in response to some of the crew standing too close together by a computer screen, and you can see the full transcript of it below.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise said. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

"That’s it! No apologies," Cruise continued. "You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear?"

"Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason," Cruise said. "And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it.I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it."