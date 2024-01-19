Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Has Officially Changed Titles

The latest Mission: Impossible film is heading to Paramount+ this month with a big change. When released in theaters and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, the film was titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. However, today's Paramount press release shows that the Tom Cruise-led film has dropped the "Part One" and is simply going by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The eighth installment is currently in production and was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, but we can now assume Paramount has plans to completely change the title.

"Paramount+ today announced that the latest jaw-dropping chapter in the Mission: Impossible global action series – MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING will be available to stream on the service on Thursday, January 25, in the U.S. and in Canada. The film will premiere in additional Paramount+ international markets beginning in February 2024," Paramount shared in their press release. They also altered the film's poster to remove the "Part One," which you can view below:

Why Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Was Split in Two:

The title of the eighth Mission: Impossible may be changing, but that doesn't alter the fact that Dead Reckoning ends on a cliffhanger and that the films were meant to be in two parts. During an interview with Collider, director Christopher McQuarrie explained why Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 had been split into two films.

"Well, we knew with Fallout. Fallout really grew because of all the character and emotion we were putting into the story, all the things that we had discovered in Rogue Nation that was so unexpected," McQuarrie shared. "I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout."

"And at which point I said, 'Why are we fighting this? Why are we going to try to jam this into two hours? Let's just break it in half and make it two movies.' That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn't just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie," he added.

"Yeah, it's massive, and it was complicated by the fact that certain things in Part Two required stopping Part One to shoot them, whether it was because of weather or actor availability. And so, with all the other challenges that were confronting this movie while we were making it, there was the challenge of stopping in the middle, not even knowing what the full movie was, and trying to predict what it was in the second film. It's a testament to how great this team is and how patient this cast is. It's really something," McQuarrie explained.

