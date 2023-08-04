Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Hits Box Office Milestone While Remaining Second-Lowest Grossing Film of Franchise

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters, but despite the movie's rave reviews, it hasn't had a very successful run at the box office. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 96% critics score and a 94% audience score, but it's just not matching the success of other July releases such as Barbie and Oppenheimer. However, the movie isn't exactly a flop and has just reached a box office milestone. According to Collider, the seventh Mission: Impossible film has now made $450 million worldwide.

While $450 million after three weeks isn't exactly terrible, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the second-lowest-grossing movie in the franchise. The last installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, remains the highest-grossing movie in the franchise with a total of $791 million worldwide. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation made $688 million worldwide, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol made $694 million worldwide, and Mission: Impossible II earned $550 million worldwide. The original Mission: Impossible earned $457 million worldwide, which means Dead Reckoning Part One is guaranteed to beat its numbers, however, the first movie was a much bigger success than the current installment when adjusted for inflation. That just leaves Mission: Impossible III, which earned the lowest of the franchise at $399 million worldwide.

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. However, The Flash ended up being one of the biggest flops in comic book movie history. Ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise took it upon himself to plug all of the big summer films.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter.

The actor's post even prompted a lovely response from Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie.

What Is Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premiered in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.