Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning's Pom Klementieff Shares Reaction To Joining Tom Cruise Franchise

Pom Klementieff is best known for playing Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role you can now see her reprise in the newly-released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. You can also catch her playing the hero again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that's not the only big franchise film she'll be in next year. Klementieff is also joining the Mission: Impossible franchise and is expected to appear in both Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. During a recent chat with Collider, Klementieff talked about joining Tom Cruise in the massive franchise.

"Oh, he's incredible to work with," Klementieff said of Cruise. "He's so thoughtful, powerful to see, he's so kind and so generous and he's such an inspiration. He just pushes himself, always challenges himself and yeah, he's always a constant inspiration."

"Oh my God, I was so, so, so excited," she added when asked what it was like to be asked to join the franchise. "I was so happy and also so stressed because I wanted to tell everyone, but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But yeah, it was a dream come true for sure."

Who Stars in Mission: Impossible 7?

In addition to Cruise and Klementieff, will see the return of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Last year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Is Angela Bassett in Misison: Imposible 7?

Unfortunately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett will not be reprising her Mission: Impossible – Fallout role as Erica Sloane. Bassett spoke with Collider last year and revealed why she's not returning to the Cruise-led franchise.

"I can't tease anything about Mission: Impossible 7 except that, well, COVID took me out," Bassett revealed. "Literally, or kept me out, how about that?," she added with a laugh. "You know, yeah, that's all I know about that, so maybe I'll be able to tease 8 when that comes along."

The release dates for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.