Mission: Impossible 7 Director Shares Epic Set Photo of Pom Klementieff

Mission: Impossible 7 has been in production for over a year thanks to the pandemic, and fans got the bad news this week that the highly-anticipated movie has been delayed yet again. Hopefully, the film will be worth waiting a whole other year, especially considering the star-studded cast. In addition to Tom Cruise and many other returning actors, the new film will also feature the franchise debut of Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, who have both been seen out and about with Cruise during the movie's production. Director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a lot of behind-the-scenes content featuring Atwell, but his latest post shows Klementieff in action.

"Bonne chance…," McQuarrie captioned the post. Klementieff replied with some black and white heart emojis. You can check out the photo below:

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

As a result of the multiple delays and difficult shoot, McQuarrie seems to be taking special care to single out the movie's crew for praise. "I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I’m slightly disoriented as a result," McQuarrie recently teased when asked about the eighth installment.

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was recently reported that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, Maverick was also delayed again, so there's no current word on the filming plans for the eighth movie.

As for Klementieff, the star recently had a surprise cameo in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and is expected to reprise her role as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn recently shared with the Happy Sad Confused that he was surprised critics didn’t seem to spot Klementieff when The Suicide Squad was first released. "Well, I mean people know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn’t do it, so he didn’t, he explained. "Other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet and I’m so surprised by… I’ve gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I’m just astounded."

Mission: Impossible 7 is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 30, 2022.