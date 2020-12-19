Mission: Impossible Co-Stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Reportedly Dating

✖

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are both in the process of filming Mission: Impossible 7 and, as it turns out, they may also officially be an item. Hot off heels of Cruise's profanity-laced tirade directed at Mission crew members earlier this month, The Sun reports the two are now an item and plan to make it public sooner rather than later. The tabloid mentions the two were spotted holding hands at a recent screening, and a crew member has confirmed with the publication the two are dating.

Cruise had already been dominating the news cycle of late for his tirade, one that included its fair share of f-bombs. The story circulated so much, Cruise took an early vacation from the set for the spy thriller in hopes it would calm down over the holidays.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!" Cruise says in the audio file that surfaced last week. "I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise said. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers..."

Cruise exploded after two crewmembers were seen standing too close on-set, a violation of the production's COVID procedures.

He adds, "You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!... Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line."

Mission: Impossible 7 will serve as Atwell's introduction to the beloved franchise, and is also set to reprise her role in Mission: Impossible 8. The actor rose to prominence as a member of Marvel Studio's Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as SHIELD founder Peggy Carter in the Captain America franchise and an ABC spin-off series titled Agent Carter.

