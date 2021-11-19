Tom Cruise Reportedly Goes on Tirade After Mission: Impossible Crew Members Break COVID Protocols

Tom Cruise went on a loud, expletive-ridden tirade on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, after two crew members were allegedly found breaking COVID-19 protocols during filming. The Sun published an exclusive audio recording that was reportedly taken from the Mission Impossible 7 set: In the audio, a voice that sounds distinctly like Tom Cruise can be heard laying into the crew members allegedly responsible for breaking protocol. While no details of the violation are given, there is a clear message communicated: If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it."

In larger excerpts of the recording, the speaker (allegedly Cruise) can be heard making the point that not only are the jobs and livelihoods of the entire crew on the line - but the entire film industry as well:

They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," the speaker says. "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. “

In another part of the recording, the speaker makes says that this crew and the Mission: Impossible franchise are the "Gold Standard" when it comes to movie-making, and that what they do sets the tone for the rest of the industry.

According to The Sun, this outburst occurred because Cruise allegedly spotted two crew members not adhering to proper social distancing on the set. It's not made clear whether this was a recurring problem that finally boiled over, or a simple infraction that Cruise pounced upon. It's been reported for months that Cruise is taking the safety protocols of Mission: Impossible 7 very seriously, and has an active hand in ensuring that the set is safe for all involved.

Developing story....