Marvel's Fantastic Four: Vanessa Kirby Comments on Sue Storm Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

Marvel fans are eager to find out who will play the Fantastic Four in Marvel Studios' upcoming cinematic reboot introducing "Marvel's First Family" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Vanessa Kirby has finally commented on rumors that she may be playing the Invisible Woman, Sue Storm. Rumors have been circulating that Kirby is on the shortlist of potential stars to play the MCU's Sue Storm (played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara in the past Fantastic Four movies). Kirby is currently doing press for Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning, Part One, where she reprises her role as "White Widow" Alanna Mitsopolis opposite Tom Cruise. Speaking to ComicBook.com Brandon Davis (video forthcoming), Kirby addressed the rumors ("Oh, yes! I've heard about those rumors," Kirby's Mission: Impossible co-star and the MCU's Mantis Pom Klementieff, sitting beside Kirby, interjected during the interview) succinctly.

"It would be an honor," Kirby says. That doesn't tell us much, but it isn't a denial or an outright claim of ignorance, and it does suggest she'd be game to play Sue Storm if the opportunity arose, despite Kirby remaining straight-faced. For her part, Klementieff seemed excited about the prospect, telling Kirby, "We could work together!"

Who will play Sue Storm in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four?

Kirby isn't the only actress supposedly vying for the role of Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Saoirse Ronan (See How They Run), Jodie Comer (Free Guy), and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have all been mentioned as potential casting choices within the online rumors mill (though Brosnahan may end up joining the new DC Universe as Lois Lane instead). Director Matt Shakman spoke to ComicBook.com about how many casting rumors have swirled around the Fantastic Four movie.

"There are a lot out there, man. They really are. It's pretty crazy. As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid," Shakman said. "I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great. But yeah, I have no early answers for anyone today about casting."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four

Matt Shakman (Marvel's WandaVision, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones) is directing Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer writing the script. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige remains guarded about potential casting.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both [established actors and fresh faces]," Feige told ComicBook.com in 2021 of his approach to casting the Fantastic Four. "I think you look no further than Simu [Liu] in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth [Thor], like Tom Hiddleston [Loki], like Tom Holland [Spider-Man], an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor [Love and Thunder] film." It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

Marvel Studios recently shuffled several of its upcoming film release dates. Fantastic Four is now set for release on May 2, 2025.