Morgan Freeman Cast in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel With Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson

The next couple of years are going be filled with sequels and that includes a follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The action comedy that starred Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson is not only getting the sequel treatment, but the new additions to the cast are stacked.

Titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the new movie is bringing iconic actor, Morgan Freeman, to the fold. According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor has officially signed on to the project from Lionsgate and Millennium Films.

The first film followed Reynolds as Michael Bryce, a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife, played by Salma Hayek, to get released from prison. The first film also included Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant.

Jackson, Reynolds, Hayek, and Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel. In addition to Freeman, the new cast will also include Frank Grillo and Antonio Banderas.

While we don’t know much about the role Freeman is set to play, we do know Grillo, who is known amongst comic fans as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Crossbones, will take on the role of an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters prevent a cyber attack on Europe.

Production began on the film this month with Patrick Hughes returning to direct a script once again penned by Tom O’Connor.

The first Hitman’s Bodyguard pulled in more than $180 million worldwide and $80 million domestically, so it’s no surprise they chose to greenlight a sequel.

Freeman may be 81, but that’s not slowing down his acting career. The legendary performer is still making tons of movies, most recently seen in 2018’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms as Drosselmeyer and the Narrator for the film Alpha. He’s got two other projects expected to drop in 2019, which include Angel Has Fallen, the action/thriller follow up to Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. He’ll also be co-starring in The Poison Rose, a thriller that also features Brendan Fraser, Famke Janssen, and John Travolta.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is expected to be released in 2020.

