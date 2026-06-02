Mortal Kombat 2’s Digital Release Date Confirmed – Watch Our Exclusive Special Feature Clip

While it’s still in theaters, we now have confirmation of Mortal Kombat II‘s digital release date, as well as details of the physical releases. To celebrate the announcement, we’ve teamed up with Warner Bros Home Entertainment to reveal an exclusive clip from the home release’s “Building the Realms of Mortal Kombat” featurette. The clip reveals some of the behind-the-scenes work that went into crafting the world of Edenia, where the tragic opening sequence and Kitana’s origin take place – there’s also some early artwork in there for the realm, and the creatives talk about how they changed the design for when Shao Kahn took over:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Simon McQuoid’s brutal video game adaptation sequel will be available at home on participating digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more on June 9. The physical releases – 4K UHD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD – will then release on July 28.

Mortal Kombat II 4K UHD™, and Blu-ray™ Special Features

Mortal Kombat II saw director McQuoid return to take charge of the sequel after helming the 2021 original. He brought back many of the original cast, including fan-favorites Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. The rest of the cast was made up of newcomers Karl Urban (as Johnny Cage), Adeline Rudolph (as Kitana), Tati Gabrielle (as Jade), Martyn Ford (Sha Kahn), and original stars including Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, and Max Huang. Here are all the details of the home release’s special features:

Mortal Kombat II : Evolving the Saga (Featurette) Returning characters, new alliances and even bigger fatalities! Go behind the scenes to learn all that went into creating the latest chapter in the Mortal Kombat film saga and how the sequel expands the universe to bolder, bloodier heights.

Building the Realms of Mortal Kombat (Featurette) From the decaying streets of Edenia to the terrifying Pit featured in the iconic video game series, discover how the Mortal Kombat II design teams blended practical sets with groundbreaking VFX to create the legendary realms in the film.

Mortal Kombat II : Choose Your Fighter (Featurette) Awaken your Arcana as you meet the cast and explore the brutal weapons, epic costumes and fierce training that went into bringing their characters to life.

Klose Quarters Kombat (Featurette) Cast members and key creatives share insights into how the stunt preparation, intense fight scenes and weapons training shaped both classic moves and new, merciless combat styles.

A “Boon” to Gamers Everywhere (Featurette) Sit down with chief Mortal Kombat mythmaker and creator Ed Boon for a deep dive into the franchise’s storied history and ongoing evolution that spans three decades of near-infinite games, films and comics, culminating with the live-action sequel.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!