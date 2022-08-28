Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day

After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.

Labor Day is a notoriously slow moviegoing weekend, but the Cinema Foundation is hoping this $3 incentive will get butts into seats over the holiday. "After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, said in a statement. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

As for 2022, the most successful movie of the year has been Top Gun: Maverick, which passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Currently, the movie has made $687,812,857 at the domestic box office and $1,407,812,857 worldwide. Other successful films of the year have been Jurassic World Dominion ($374,253,690 domestic, $985,110,690 worldwide), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411,331,607 domestic, $955,009,776 worldwide), Minions: The Rise of Gru ($352,710,63 domestic, $839,324,994), The Batman ($369,345,583 domestic, $770,836,163 worldwide), and Thor: Love and Thunder ($333,870,158 domestic, $739,178,572 worldwide). There are still some big movies coming later this year such as DC's Black Adam and Marvel's Black Panther. This month has also seen the rerelease of many popular films in major theatres such as Grease, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Jaws.

Will you be going to a $3 movie on National Cinema Day? What do you plan to see? Tell us in the comments!