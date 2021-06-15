Movie Theater End Credits Scenes Chalkboard Goes Viral

By Kofi Outlaw

One movie has come up with an idea for movie theaters that has quickly gone viral on social media - and best of all, it's easy enough to actually implement in real life! Twitter user @javier078 did a modest chalkboard mock-up of his concept for a movie theater board with the added category letting moviegoers know which movies have end credits scenes, and which ones do not.

In his wonderfully genuine caption, "Javo" says "if all movie theater did this, would be so cool." Well, based on the reaction on Twitter, it seems that this idea for theaters adding a credits scene category to movie listings is striking a major chord with moviegoers everywhere!

It WOULD Be So Cool If All Theaters Did This

Do you agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments! 

Stay Regardless

True cinephiles always stress this point. But then again, most people have to hit the bathroom by the end of a film. 

Do They Care Tho?

Fair question: do the people whose names are in those credits even believe that people will ever see them? Beyond family and friends? Are they really going to be mad if crowds don't sit for it? Do they even sit through the credits of every film???

What About the Workers?

Touché, Javo! The sooner that theater is clear, the sooner the workers can get to cleaning. In a post-pandemic world, which would YOU rather have? 

Two Corners

These two opposing views quickly turned into opposing sides. 

Down With Credits Scenes!!!

Some film fans just want to see the credits scenes burn.. 

Post the IMPORTANT Info...

We truly can improve society. If we try. 

