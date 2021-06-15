Movie Theater End Credits Scenes Chalkboard Goes Viral

One movie has come up with an idea for movie theaters that has quickly gone viral on social media - and best of all, it's easy enough to actually implement in real life! Twitter user @javier078 did a modest chalkboard mock-up of his concept for a movie theater board with the added category letting moviegoers know which movies have end credits scenes, and which ones do not.

In his wonderfully genuine caption, "Javo" says "if all movie theater did this, would be so cool." Well, based on the reaction on Twitter, it seems that this idea for theaters adding a credits scene category to movie listings is striking a major chord with moviegoers everywhere!