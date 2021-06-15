Movie Theater End Credits Scenes Chalkboard Goes Viral
One movie has come up with an idea for movie theaters that has quickly gone viral on social media - and best of all, it's easy enough to actually implement in real life! Twitter user @javier078 did a modest chalkboard mock-up of his concept for a movie theater board with the added category letting moviegoers know which movies have end credits scenes, and which ones do not.
In his wonderfully genuine caption, "Javo" says "if all movie theater did this, would be so cool." Well, based on the reaction on Twitter, it seems that this idea for theaters adding a credits scene category to movie listings is striking a major chord with moviegoers everywhere!
It WOULD Be So Cool If All Theaters Did This
if all movie theater did this, would be so cool. pic.twitter.com/2Kcu2IXPbj— Javo (@javier078) June 13, 2021
Stay Regardless
People should stay for the credits regardless if there’s end credit scenes or not cause the people behind the camera are just as important as the ones in front of it.— ⭐️Jill⭐️ (@ajilllsandwich) June 14, 2021
True cinephiles always stress this point. But then again, most people have to hit the bathroom by the end of a film.
Do They Care Tho?
I've seen a few tweets like this in this thread and I don't get it,what is reading people's names gonna do for them?They don't have a cam set up to see if I stay behind— Storm (@Stormzerino) June 15, 2021
Fair question: do the people whose names are in those credits even believe that people will ever see them? Beyond family and friends? Are they really going to be mad if crowds don't sit for it? Do they even sit through the credits of every film???
What About the Workers?
I agree but that's not normally the case.
Someone here in the comments said, the people that clean the theater appreciated when people leave as soon as the movie is done so they have more time to clean.
a lot of interesting perspectives— Javo (@javier078) June 14, 2021
Touché, Javo! The sooner that theater is clear, the sooner the workers can get to cleaning. In a post-pandemic world, which would YOU rather have?
Two Corners
Cinema workers have limited times to clean between screenings, if there isn't anything after the credits, they really appreciate people leaving promptly so they're not rushed. You've already shown the crew tremendous support by paying to see the film in the cinema.— Tom Broome-Jones | Black Lives Matter (@TBroomey) June 14, 2021
These two opposing views quickly turned into opposing sides.
Down With Credits Scenes!!!
I wish they’d stop with them because it’s lazy filmmaking and has never once contributed anything to the movie— Sam the lion (@carmonte__tony) June 15, 2021
Some film fans just want to see the credits scenes burn..
Post the IMPORTANT Info...
And also tell us when the best time to go for a mid-movie piss is.— 𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗬⁉️ (@_tillyflip_) June 14, 2021
We truly can improve society. If we try.