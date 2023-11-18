Marvel's Valkyries Just Got a Surprising New Addition

Over the years, Marvel Comics' Valkyries have become a powerful and important part of the larger lore. A number of characters have weaved in and out of the group's narrative — and that recently includes an unexpected new character. Spoilers for Marvel Unleashed #4 from Kyle Starks, Jesus Hervas, Yen Nitro, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!

Marvel Unleashed centers around a ragtag group of Marvel's pet-themed heroes, who are thrown into an unpredictable fight against Blackheart. In addition to Throg, Lockjaw, Redwing, Chewie, Lucky, and Bats, the ensuing battle includes D-Dog. D-Dog, who has befriended the pets across the series, is a stray dog who found Demolition Man's mask in the garbage, and was then motivated to become a superhero.

During the fight, D-Dog fights valiantly — but dies in the process. That is far from her ending, though, as she wakes up on the Rainbow Bridge, and worries that without a human in life, she will be stuck in that limbo forever. The other pets join her and Throg opens a portal, which brings D-Dog to Valhalla. The Valkyries quickly greet D-Dog, and welcome her in as a great hero of their caliber.

What Is Marvel Unleashed About?

In Marvel Unleashed, when Kraven abducts Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it's up to Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally D-Dog to save the day. But there's more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe?

When Will Valkyrie Return to the MCU?

Tessa Thompson's live-action version of Valkyrie just made her big-screen return, very briefly appearing in The Marvels. The film sees Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) partnering up after their light-based powers became entagled. As they learn, the snafu is due to Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is ripping open jump points across space and time in order to funnel resources onto Hala. This includes destroying the atmosphere on Tarnax and killing many of the Skrulls on the planet — but Carol, Kamala, and Monica work to save as many of them as they can.

Once the dust settles and everyone is on Carol's ship, she calls up "a friend" to help get the Skrull refugees to safety — Valkyrie, who arrives via the Bifrost. She and Carol exchange greetings, and Valkyrie remarks that Carol has finally found a team of sorts for herself, which Carol downplays. Valkyrie gives Carol a kiss on the cheek, and then transports the Skrulls away on the Bifrost.

