The Marvels Suffers Massive Drop In Second Weekend at the Box Office

The Marvels had a significant drop at the box office this weekend after a slow start. The box office projections for this weekend have The Hunger Games; Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes emerging on-top. That's hardly a surprise given its status as the "big" new release of the week. But, The Marvels only pulled in about $2.8 million on Friday as a tight environment has presented problems for the Brie Larson-led feature. There's a brand-new Trolls movie and a Thanksgiving horror project as well. Projections currently have The Marvels at about $10 million for its second weekend in theaters.

This would be a pretty sizable drop for the Marvel feature. Earlier in the year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a 69% drop and The Marvels could end up eclipsing it before everything is said and done. A lot of factors could be looked at when it comes to discussing how this movie has not performed like Marvel Studios might have wished it would have. The first thing a lot of commentators will jump toward is superhero fatigue. But, in more concrete reality, the SAG-AFTRA strike and lack of promotion really hurt this movie. Add the rampant spoilers online almost immediately before release and you have the recipe for a tepid response.

How Did Reviews Take The Marvels?

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Marvels sits with a fresh rating from critics, but it isn't overwhelming. The audience was much more into the MCU adventure with the Tomatometer sitting at an 84% audience score. Over on ComicBook.com, we said that The Marvels was a fun time at the movies. Our official review praises the pace and chemistry between the trio of heroines. Iman Vellani steals the movie as Kamala Khan. There's also plenty to unpack here as the MCU moves toward the massive team-up movies near the end of The Multiverse Saga.

"The Marvel Studios sequel has emerged out of the billion-dollar-grossing shadow of the first Captain Marvel, into an avalanche of speculation and worry about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future," we wrote as the movie released. "In the eyes of some, The Marvels could either be the franchise's nail in the coffin, illustrating that the saga has lost its way as it has gotten bigger and more diverse, or its impossibly pressured savior, thanklessly holding the door open for the next highly anticipated Avengers sequel."

What Can You Expect From The Marvels?

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Did you see The Marvels? What did you think of it? Let us know down in the comments!