Disney’s Mulan Trailer Released

2019 has been the year of the live-action remake of animated classics for Disney with the studio releasing Dumbo, The Lion King, and Aladdin with some pretty solid success. The trend is set to continue into 2020 and Disney isn’t letting 2019 end without giving audiences a taste of what they can expect from the next live-action remake due in theaters in March — Mulan. Walt Disney Pictures released the official trailer for Mulan this morning, giving us our best look yet at the epic adventure and you can check it out for yourself in the video above.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting this trailer as it was previously reported that Mulan was undergoing reshoots. While reshoots are common and largely routine for many large scale films, there were conflicting reports as to the nature of said reshoots with some reports keeping in line with the idea that they were ordinary additional photography while others suggested much more extensive, months-long reshoots which would suggest major changes. Whatever the nature of those reshoots, this trailer is certainly an exciting one, as was the release of the film’s official poster on Wednesday.

The new film will bring Mulan’s story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney’s 1999 animated film, said during a previous convention appearance. “She was just a girl in a village, and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self-worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

“And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well.” Wen explained. “And I think it’s wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be.”

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.