National Cinema Day: Here's How Movie Fans Are Celebrating
Moviegoers are headed to the theater today to see $4 movies.
August 27th is National Cinema Day this year, which means movie fans are headed to the theater to see new releases for only $4. More than 3,000 theaters are participating in today's event, including AMCs and Regals. In honor of National Cinema Day, many film fans have taken to Twitter to share what they're seeing in addition to recommendations, theater photos, and more.
For $4, you can see all of the current releases at participating theaters. That includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Strays, Retribution, Bottoms, and more. You can also catch some special releases today, including the 20th-anniversary release of Oldboy, the 50th-anniversary release of American Graffiti, the 3D release of Jurassic Park, and a special release of the animated version of Beauty and the Beast from 1991 in honor of Walt Disney Studios' 100th anniversary. Some select theaters are even screening Lady Bird, which was helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.
You can view some National Cinema Day posts below...
AMC Is Ready For You
It’s #NationalCinemaDay! What are you watching? https://t.co/cIcmYnOCE8— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 27, 2023
Solid List
Movies with the highest @RottenTomatoes 🍅 scores in theaters for #NationalCinemaDay. All $4 per tix…#TMNT Mutant Mayhem – 97%#AmericanGraffiti 97%#MissionImpossible 96%#Bottoms 95% #AcrossTheSpiderVerse 95%#Oppenheimer 93%#JurassicPark 91%#Barbie 88%#BlueBeetle 78% pic.twitter.com/79rQePIWze— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 26, 2023
It's Her Day
Happy #NationalCinemaDay to her! 🫡🎬 pic.twitter.com/d6dM4zMHhw— Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) August 27, 2023
Seriously, Though
#nationalcinemaday if ya know, ya know 🫶🏾✨😌 pic.twitter.com/96zEZPVKUK— bacall. (@indiedarlinmiya) August 27, 2023
"Movies"
Happy #NationalCinemaDay to you and yours pic.twitter.com/U5Ees2lneo— Scott Sweeney (@SkipSeasoned) August 27, 2023
Live Look
HAPPY NATIONAL #NationalCinemaDay spending the afternoon at my home away from home @AMCTheatres AND ITS A PACKED HOUSE TONIGHT 🤩🤩🤩 Come down to the BEST PLACE TO SEE MOVIES. #AMC #AMCTheatres @DolbyCinema #IMAX #GranTurismo pic.twitter.com/axLT5UBwXm— BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) August 27, 2023
Recommendations
Happy #NationalCinemaDay to all who are celebrating $4 movie tickets. Bottoms, Barbie, Passages, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem & Blue Beetle are my picks for y’all.— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 27, 2023
Memories
In honor of #NationalCinemaDay, sound off in the comments with a movie-going experience that you’ll never forget.
Visit https://t.co/tayDnWpqw0 and your local movie theater’s website or app to get discounted admissions for all movies at U.S. theaters in all formats for just $4. pic.twitter.com/wuNj4lGz8i— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 27, 2023
Full Circle
In 1993, my mom took me to see my first movie in theaters, Jurassic Park.
30 years later, I brought my daughter to the theater to see it for the first time 🤘🏻@Cinemark #NationalCinemaDay pic.twitter.com/lVyZpQ2LYj— HARD JUSTICE SUCCESSFULLY FUNDED 🤘🏻 (@WesWritesStuff) August 27, 2023
You Love To See It
This place is packed! Some photos of the crowds #atAMC to celebrate #NationalCinemaDay if you missed out on any movies, remember AMC still offers discounts every Tuesday and daily matinee showings #DiscountTuesday #AMC #APE #AMCSTOCK #AMCNOTLEAVING #AMCNEVERLEAVING #AMC100K pic.twitter.com/Y7U3KediUj— Josh Portillo (@ProcseeGaming) August 27, 2023
Spreading The Word
I cannot fully express how much i truly love #BlueBeetle as a film and i can’t recommend it to everyone enough! Go it see today for $4 for #NationalCinemaDay if you can! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZDSvMV4D54— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 27, 2023
Good Reviews
Took advantage of #NationalCinemaDay and went to see #GranTurismo & it definitely exceeded my expectations. Though Not reinventing the wheel, the racing sequences were fire and David Harbour and Archie Madekwe made it a solid and fun watch. pic.twitter.com/V7HTJOT6xS— 𝙕𝙀𝙉𝙉 (@ARMYZENN) August 27, 2023
In Conclusion
Happy #NationalCinemaDay!
What do you plan on watching? pic.twitter.com/g2ER6df33j— ＣΛＴΞＳ (@WillCates44) August 27, 2023
For a full list of participating theaters, you can visit National Cinema Day's official website here.prev