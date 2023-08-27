National Cinema Day: Here's How Movie Fans Are Celebrating

August 27th is National Cinema Day this year, which means movie fans are headed to the theater to see new releases for only $4. More than 3,000 theaters are participating in today's event, including AMCs and Regals. In honor of National Cinema Day, many film fans have taken to Twitter to share what they're seeing in addition to recommendations, theater photos, and more.

For $4, you can see all of the current releases at participating theaters. That includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Strays, Retribution, Bottoms, and more. You can also catch some special releases today, including the 20th-anniversary release of Oldboy, the 50th-anniversary release of American Graffiti, the 3D release of Jurassic Park, and a special release of the animated version of Beauty and the Beast from 1991 in honor of Walt Disney Studios' 100th anniversary. Some select theaters are even screening Lady Bird, which was helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

You can view some National Cinema Day posts below...