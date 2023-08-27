National Cinema Day: What's Playing and How To Get $4 Tickets

Happy National Cinema Day, film fans! Sunday, August 27th marks this year's big day of moviegoing, which includes $4 tickets as well as special theatrical releases. Last year's National Cinema Day was a huge hit, bringing in more than 8 million viewers to the theater, and now the event is back just as 2023's huge summer of movies starts to wind down. More than 3,000 theaters are participating in today's event, selling tickets for $4 in all formats, including IMAX.

"We talked to our partners and I think there was an appetite to figure out what we can do again," Bryan Braunlich, executive director of the non-profit Cinema Foundation, explained to CNBC. "We have 30,000 screens and 3,000 locations across the United States. So I think most people's hometown theater is going to be participating in National Cinema Day." He added, "Last year, most of the tickets were bought day of ....And then people showed up and theaters were sold out, especially for those premium and large formats."

What Movies Are Playing During National Cinema Day?

For $4, you can see all of the current releases at participating theaters. That includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Strays, Retribution, Bottoms, the live-action The Little Mermaid, and more. You can also catch some special releases today, including the 20th-anniversary release of Oldboy, the 50th-anniversary release of American Graffiti, the 3D release of Jurassic Park, and a special release of the animated version of Beauty and the Beast from 1991 in honor of Walt Disney Studios' 100th anniversary. Some select theaters are even screening Lady Bird, which was helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Where Do You Get National Cinema Day Tickets?

Throughout August 27th, you can purchase your $4 tickets at the box office or on various theaters' websites, including AMC and Regal. For a full list of participating theaters, you can visit National Cinema Day's official website here. Please note that ticketing fees and taxes may apply when you purchase your $4 tickets.

Will Barbie Beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie To Become 2023's Top-Grossing Film?

Barbie has been breaking box office records left and right, and it managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days. Currently, its box office total is $1,295,201,000, making it the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman and Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie domestically. However, there is one big milestone Barbie has yet to accomplish, and that's the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Currently, the crown belongs to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1,355,156,655.

According to Forbes, the final difference between The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie will only come down to tens of millions "at most." Barbie raised its total to $1.26 billion this weekend which means it still needs to earn a little less than $100 million to dethrone the animated movie.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie is heading back to theaters for National Cinema Day, Barbie is getting an IMAX release in September featuring new footage.

Will you be seeing a movie on National Cinema Day this year? Which one(s) are you picking? Tell us in the comments!