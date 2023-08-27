Oppenheimer Crossing More Major Box Office Milestones

Oppenheimer has been a surprise hit at the box office this summer. Not only is it Christopher Nolan's fourth-highest-grossing movie, but it also recently became one of the top five highest-grossing Rated R movies of all time. This weekend, the film hit another big milestone at the box office. The film is about to reach $800 million worldwide and $300 million domestically. According to Variety, Oppenheimer just earned another $29.1 million from 7,555 screens in 82 territories.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released in China on August 30th, but it's unclear how much its box office total will grow upon the expanded release. According to Deadline, Nolan's films tend to do well in China, and he was recently the first filmmaker to visit the country on a press tour since the pandemic began.

Which R-Rated Movies Have Grossed More Than Oppenheimer?

The three films Oppenheimer would have to beat to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time are Deadpool ($781,947,691), Deadpool 2 ($786,362,370), and Joker ($1,066,208,658). Considering Oppenheimer is about to reach the $800 million mark, it looks like it's going to land in second place when all is said and done.

Will Barbie Beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie To Become 2023's Top-Grossing Film?

Barbie has been breaking box office records left and right, and it managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days. Currently, its box office total is $1,295,201,000, making it the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman and Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie domestically. However, there is one big milestone Barbie has yet to accomplish, and that's the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Currently, the crown belongs to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1,355,156,655.

According to Forbes, the final difference between The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie will only come down to tens of millions "at most." Barbie raised its total to $1.26 billion this weekend which means it still needs to earn a little less than $100 million to dethrone the animated movie.

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie is heading back to theaters for National Cinema Day, Barbie is getting an IMAX release in September featuring new footage.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.



