The Super Mario Bros. Movie set a box office high score when it opened in theaters in April, and now it's returning to theaters for National Cinema Day. On Monday, The Cinema Foundation announced the one-day event will return with discounted movie tickets this Sunday, August 27th — for all movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day — and for no more than $4 per ticket at participating theaters. With its original record-breaking box office run earlier this year, and a physical release on home media and a streaming premiere on Peacock, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently playing on just 68 screens across the U.S. (down from 4,343).

But the second annual National Cinema Day will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations and more than 30,000 screens across the country, meaning Mario will be re-released to select theaters for just $4. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), confirmed The Super Mario Bros. Movie is among the returning titles in a sizzle reel (below).

For showtimes and a list of participating theaters, moviegoers can visit NationalCinemaDay.org and their local movie theater's website or app.

The $4 price point includes new films opening this weekend like Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Golda, The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms, current box office hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Sound of Freedom, recent family hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Disney's The Little Mermaid Sing-Along, to classic re-releases like Jurassic Park (3D), American Graffiti, Lady Bird, and Oldboy.

Produced by Universal's Illumination animation studio and Nintendo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie scored $1.35 billion at the global box office to become the No. 1 video game movie of all time and the No. 2 animated movie domestically with $574.2 million (behind Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2's $608.5 million). The Mario movie is currently the highest-grossing film of the year so far, just ahead of Barbie's $1.27 billion.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pastimes — moviegoing," Jackie Brenneman, President of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement. "We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There's something for everyone. Let's all go!"

Or as Mario would say: "Let's all-a go! Wahoo!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been available for digital download since May 16th, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD since June 13th. Want to watch at home? The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming exclusively on Peacock.