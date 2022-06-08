Bo Cruz Trends As Hustle Star Juancho Hernangomez Enters Free Agency

Bo Cruz is trending after Hustle fans heard news of Juancho Hernangomez's free agency. Utah has waived the forward and he will be allowed to pursue any NBA team he wants. Of course, this inspired some fun memes about the Netflix actor. Yes, Cruz is played by an actual professional basketball player for people who do not know. Hernangomez is a respectable forward in the Association. In fact, the movie might have raised his profile a bit among non b-ball fans. However, don't let some of that movie magic fool you, he's a solid pickup. Part of the charm in Hustle is that the characters are played by actual NBA talent. Check out some of the best posts down below!

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely loved his time with the Netflix original. "Director Jeremiah Zagar should take a ton of credit for that as well, though his biggest strength comes through in how he shot many of the basketball scenes. The one-on-one closeups during the games made it feel more tense and intimate, raising the stakes for the viewer. The wider basketball shots were equally as impressive. There was a flow to the game that most directors aren't quite sure how to capture, resulting in choppy editing that takes away from the basketball experience. With as many basketball names as there are associated with this movie, there was clearly an effort to find someone who could get the game right, and Zagar was the perfect choice."

Bo Cruz is a free agent. pic.twitter.com/DqWnqXRrWG — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

Have you seen Hustle yet? Let us know down in the comments!