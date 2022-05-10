Hustle: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Adam Sandler Movie

✖

The Sandman has a new movie coming to Netflix next month. Adam Sandler and Netflix have had a very fruitful partnership over the last couple of years, with the beloved comedian starring in and producing new feature films for the streaming service. On June 8th, the latest of those efforts makes its worldwide debut. The film is called Hustle, and it tells the story of an NBA talent scout who discovers an unknown star in Europe.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for Hustle, giving movie fans a look at the story and Sandler's performance. You can check out the full trailer in the video below!

Sandler stars in Hustle alongside Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall.

In addition to his starring role, Sandler is producing the film alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Zack Roth. Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, with a screenplay written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

You can check out the official synopsis for Hustle below:

"Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?"

What do you think of the first trailer for Hustle? Will you be checking out the new Adam Sandler film when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Hustle is set to debut on Netflix on June 8th.