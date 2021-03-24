Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2021

✖

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the entire lineup of movies and shows that are being added to the streamer's roster in the month of April. There is a lot for Netflix subscribers to get excited about over the course of the month, but that "Next on Netflix" list always comes with a side of bad news. In addition to the list of new titles coming to Netflix, the service has also shared the list of titles leaving next month as well. Sadly, there are a few movies and shows that will likely be dropped from your watchlists over the next few weeks.

On the TV side of things, Netflix is losing some episodes of Married at First Sight, Surviving R. Kelly, and The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass in April. All four seasons of Liv and Maddie are also leaving, along with all three seasons of Kingdom.

Movies set to exit Netfilx in April include I Am Legend, Carol, Django Unchained, Platoon, and Snowpiercer.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April:

Leaving 4/2/21

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving 4/4/21

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21

Time Trap

Leaving 4/12/21

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving 4/15/21

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving 4/20/21

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21

Mirror Mirror

Leaving 4/24/21

Django Unchained

Leaving 4/26/21

The Sapphires

Leaving 4/27/21

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving 4/30/21

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

