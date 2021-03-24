Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2021
On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the entire lineup of movies and shows that are being added to the streamer's roster in the month of April. There is a lot for Netflix subscribers to get excited about over the course of the month, but that "Next on Netflix" list always comes with a side of bad news. In addition to the list of new titles coming to Netflix, the service has also shared the list of titles leaving next month as well. Sadly, there are a few movies and shows that will likely be dropped from your watchlists over the next few weeks.
On the TV side of things, Netflix is losing some episodes of Married at First Sight, Surviving R. Kelly, and The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass in April. All four seasons of Liv and Maddie are also leaving, along with all three seasons of Kingdom.
Movies set to exit Netfilx in April include I Am Legend, Carol, Django Unchained, Platoon, and Snowpiercer.
Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April:
Leaving 4/2/21
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving 4/4/21
Backfire
Leaving 4/11/21
Time Trap
Leaving 4/12/21
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving 4/13/21
Antidote
Leaving 4/14/21
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving 4/15/21
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Leaving 4/19/21
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
Leaving 4/20/21
The Last Resort
Leaving 4/21/21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/22/21
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/21
Mirror Mirror
Leaving 4/24/21
Django Unchained
Leaving 4/26/21
The Sapphires
Leaving 4/27/21
The Car
Doom
Leaving 4/28/21
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving 4/30/21
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting
Are you disappointed to see these movies and shows leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!