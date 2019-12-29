Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 29)

Despite the holiday season now cooling down, Netflix has the biggest week of the month in tow — largely thanks in part to it featuring both the ending and beginning of a month. The streaming giant is using December 31st to add a whole slate of James Bond films including GoldenEye and Die Another Day. January 1st, on the other hand, is chock full of additional goodies, including two Lord of the Rings movies, both Kill Bill films, and the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. On top of everything else, some solid Netflix Original are sprinkled throughout the week, such as comedy anthology The Degenerates, Ghost Stories, and Thieves of the Wood.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week! What are you looking forward to catching most to help bring in the new year? Think it over then head to the comments to let us know your thoughts!

Sunday, December 29

Lawless

Monday, December 30

Alexa & Katie, Season Three*

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened*

Tuesday, December 31

The Degenerates, Season Two*

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor*

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures*

Wednesday, January 1

Ghost Stories*

Catch Me If You Can

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Messiah*

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles: The Movie

True Grit

The Circle*

Yes Man

The Ring

Thursday, January 2

Sex, Explained*

Thieves of the Wood*

* Denotes Netflix Original