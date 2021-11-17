Netflix will not order a second season of their family-friendly sports drama Zero Chill. The streamer has announced that the series has been cancelled, with only a single season dropping back in March. Starring Grace Beedie (Motherland: Fort Salem), the series centered on Kayla, a talented teen figure skater who is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy. It hails from Lime Pictures, a subsidiary of All3Media that also produces Netflix’s Dance Monsters and Free Rein.

The series also starred Dakota Benjamin Taylor as her brother “Mac” MacBentley and Sarah-Jane Potts and Doug Rao as their parents Jenny and Luke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill,” a spokesperson for Lime told Deadline. “We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.”

While Netflix has a reputation for cutting series early, almost seemingly regardless of performance, a single-season outing is always a disappointment. The series just doesn’t seem to have caught on with audiences, earning an average rating of 5.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb and a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with audience members (there aren’t enough critical reviews to get it a score).

Zero Chill was created by Doc Martin and Free Rein writers Kirstie Falkous and John Regier and features a writers room that included Ackley Bridge writer Adam Usden. Angelo Abela (Free Rein) and Tim Compton (The Evermoor Chronicles), who run Lime Pictures’ kids division, were the executive producers.