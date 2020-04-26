Fortnite: Russo Brothers Are Down for Adding Extraction's Tyler Rake

✖

Could Extraction's Tyler Rake, as portrayed by Chris Hemsworth on Netflix, be the next epic Fortnite skin? Thanks to some social media posts from Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard and the Russo Brothers, who are credited as executive producers on the film in addition to other roles, it would appear that this addition isn't too far-fetched to happen in the future.

The actual path to this is a little convoluted. First, the Russo Brothers shared an image yesterday from artist BossLogic where John Wick takes on Rake. Then, Mustard suggested that the fight could be settled in Fortnite given that Wick already has a skin in the game. That would mean, of course, adding a Rake skin. And, well, the Russo Brothers certainly seem game in their response.

Hells yeah. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 25, 2020

There's no telling if this is a tease of something already in the works, or possibly just something that only kicked off as a possibility because of this chain of social media interactions. Fortnite is no stranger to epic collaborations, and as noted above, it wouldn't be the first bloody action movie character to make its way to the video game. One imagines that there would be some image rights issues with Hemsworth to work out in order to make sure Tyler Rake actually looks like Tyler Rake, but if all parties involved are interested, well, that makes the whole process smoother.

What do you think of Fortnite potentially adding an Extraction skin? Have you had a chance to check out the movie yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Netflix describes Extraction, if you're not familiar:

"Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy."

Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix. Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

