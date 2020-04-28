Tiger King Drops Out of Netflix Top 10 for the First Time

Not long after debuting in March, Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness become a bonafide phenomenon around the globe. TV fans everywhere became obsessed with the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, leading to an unprecedented run of success on the streaming service. Tiger King sat at #1 on the Netflix Top 10 for a whopping 25 consecutive days. All reigns must end, however, and Tiger King has finally dropped out of the Top 10 entirely.

Even after Despicable Me knocked Tiger King out of the top spot on Netflix, the documentary series still hung around on the list for several days. Tuesday marks the first time that Tiger King is completely absent from th Top 10 list.

People are undoubtedly still watching Tiger King, but the massive wave of hype has finally cooled off. Time has passed and most people have already watched the series, not to mention there are some major new releases crowding up the Top 10 as of late.

Netflix original movies The Willoughbys and Extraction have been big hits for the streaming service, dominating the list since arriving last week. Original shows like Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, and Ozark are pulling in strong numbers, as well as outside arrivals Waco and Django Unchained.

So what does the Netflix Top 10 look like now that Tiger King has given up its throne? Take a look!