Tiger King Drops Out of Netflix Top 10 for the First Time
Not long after debuting in March, Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness become a bonafide phenomenon around the globe. TV fans everywhere became obsessed with the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, leading to an unprecedented run of success on the streaming service. Tiger King sat at #1 on the Netflix Top 10 for a whopping 25 consecutive days. All reigns must end, however, and Tiger King has finally dropped out of the Top 10 entirely.
Even after Despicable Me knocked Tiger King out of the top spot on Netflix, the documentary series still hung around on the list for several days. Tuesday marks the first time that Tiger King is completely absent from th Top 10 list.
People are undoubtedly still watching Tiger King, but the massive wave of hype has finally cooled off. Time has passed and most people have already watched the series, not to mention there are some major new releases crowding up the Top 10 as of late.
Netflix original movies The Willoughbys and Extraction have been big hits for the streaming service, dominating the list since arriving last week. Original shows like Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, and Ozark are pulling in strong numbers, as well as outside arrivals Waco and Django Unchained.
So what does the Netflix Top 10 look like now that Tiger King has given up its throne? Take a look!
Extraction
"Rival drug lords. A kidnapped kid. Impossible odds. What starts as just another mission turns into his best shot at redemption."
Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
The Last Kingdom
"As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred -- born a Saxon but raised by Vikings -- seeks to claim his ancestral birthright."
Coronavirus, Explained
"In 2020, the world changed. This topical series examines the coronavirus pandemic, the efforts to combat it and ways to manage its mental health toll."
The Willoughbys
"Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own."
Never Have I Ever
"After a traumatic year, and Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friend, family and feelings won't make it easy on her."
Waco
"When federal authorities attempt to seize a religious compound, a standoff with its self-proclaimed leader and his followers ensues."
Too Hot to Handle
"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle.But there's a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to give up sex."
Ozark
"After his business partner cheats a dangerous client, financial advisor Mary must devise a radical plan to save the lives of himself and his family."
Django Unchained
"Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner."
