Netflix Now Streaming One of 2023's Biggest Horror Movies
Insidious: The Red Door is now streaming on Netflix.
Halloween may have come and gone this year, but just because it's November doesn't mean you can't watch horror movies. There are plenty of scary films to watch on various streaming services, and Netflix just got one of the biggest of the year. Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth installment to the Insidious franchise, is officially streaming on Netflix. While the movie didn't fare too well with critics, earning 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, movie fans were much more forgiving. The film is currently up on the review site with a 70% audience score. Now, you can form your own opinion thanks to Netflix.
Insidious: The Red Door is the third film in the franchise Patrick Wilson has appeared in after Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. It also marks the actor's directorial debut.
"I think, like everything, like all of us, you look at the opportunities you're presented with, the opportunities that are in front of you, your goals shift as your career shifts," Wilson said in an interview with Collider. "Most of my career, any actor's career, is you're just kind of a gun for hire, right? That's just the nature of the beast. I think with this movie it was a great fit and an incredible opportunity because nobody makes these movies better than Blumhouse, and I've done several movies with these guys and I knew I'd be taken care of."
What's Coming To Netflix in November?
Insidious: The Red Door is one of many titles that dropped on Netflix at the beginning of the month. You can check out the complete list of November 1st Netflix additions below:
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Will you be watching Insidious: The Red Door on Netflix? Tell us in the comments!