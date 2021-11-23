Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Netflix has a lot of great stuff in store for the month of December. Highly anticipated movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog are set to hit the service, as well as new seasons of hit shows The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Money Heist, and Cobra Kai. It’s a pretty big month for new Netflix arrivals, but there is sadly another side to that coin. When Netflix released the list of titles being added in December, it also revealed the lineup of movies and shows leaving its roster over the course of the month.

There are quite a few titles exiting Netflix in December, including a couple of popular TV shows. Both seasons of Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. will be leaving, along with Halt and Catch Fire, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Private Practice. Films set to exit the service include Do The Right Thing, Gladiator, Spy Kids, Titanic, Underworld, and many more.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 12/3/21

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/4/21

The Guest

Leaving 12/7/21

Before I Fall

Leaving 12/8/21

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving 12/13/21

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/13/21

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/15/21

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving 12/21/21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/25/21

Captain Fantastic

Leaving 12/30/21

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

Which of these movies or shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!