Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Netflix has a lot of great stuff in store for the month of December. Highly anticipated movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog are set to hit the service, as well as new seasons of hit shows The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Money Heist, and Cobra Kai. It’s a pretty big month for new Netflix arrivals, but there is sadly another side to that coin. When Netflix released the list of titles being added in December, it also revealed the lineup of movies and shows leaving its roster over the course of the month.
There are quite a few titles exiting Netflix in December, including a couple of popular TV shows. Both seasons of Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. will be leaving, along with Halt and Catch Fire, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Private Practice. Films set to exit the service include Do The Right Thing, Gladiator, Spy Kids, Titanic, Underworld, and many more.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 12/3/21
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/4/21
The Guest
Leaving 12/7/21
Before I Fall
Leaving 12/8/21
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving 12/13/21
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 12/13/21
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/15/21
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving 12/21/21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/25/21
Captain Fantastic
Leaving 12/30/21
Winchester
Leaving 12/31/21
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
Which of these movies or shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!