Netflix Reveals First Look at Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in New Paul Feig Movie

✖

First announced by Netflix in May of last year, the streamer has revealed the first official photos from The School for Good and Evil, the new fantasy film from director Paul Feig. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the film will star Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, both of whom are featured in the photos below. Feig directed the film from a script by David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow) based on the first of six in The School for Good and Evil series (which have sold over 2.5 million copies and been translated into 30 languages across six continents). Check out the photos below!

"I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life." Paul Feig said previously. "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Soman Chainani added: “To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream. Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of The School for Good and Evil. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

Charlize Theron is Lady Lesso! 😈

Kerry Washington is Professor Dovey! 😇

Paul Feig is Paul Feig! 🎬 Take a peek behind the scenes of THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL, a new Netflix original fantasy film based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani. pic.twitter.com/DOjrx1Smmd — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 18, 2021

The official description for The School for Good and Evil reads:

"Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she'll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one."

An official release date for the film has not yet been announced.