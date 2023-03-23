Netflix Getting Two Fan-Favorite Trilogies in April

Netflix has confirmed the content arriving on the streamer in April and there's some big fan-favorites on the way. Among the movies that will debut next month are two major fan-favorite trilogies, the first three Bourne movies and the original Spider-Man trilogy. Starting on Saturday, April 1, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum; plus Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 will all be available for streaming to Netflix subscribers. These six movies have previously been available to watch on Netflix, but as is the case with so much of their licensed content, its availability tends to fluctuate.

Naturally the first day of the month will see the most new movies and shows premiering on Netflix. Some hit animated movies will be among the first to join include Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Hotel Transylvania, How to Train Your Dragon, and Puss in Boots. Films set to premiere also include both Smokey and the Bandit films and the original Zombieland. Two classic Alfred Hitchcock movies will also arrive including The Birds and Psycho.

Ever since original Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire returned to the role of the wall-crawler in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home there has been hope, even demand, for him to return in a proper Spider-Man 4. As fans continue to campaign for the film to get made, Maguire himself hasn't ruled out the potential for a return in some form or another. Speaking in an interview with Titan Books' Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, Maguire teased:

"When they called initially, I was like finally!" Maguire replied with a laugh. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It's just like, 'Yes!' It's fun and exciting....I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"