Better Call Saul Season 6 Sets Netflix Release Date

S'all good, man: Better Call Saul season 6 is coming to Netflix. In the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel spin-off, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) completes his transformation into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Set before, during, and after the events of the Breaking Bad era — which ended with (spoiler alert!) Saul fleeing ABQ for Omaha under an assumed identity after his dealings with meth-making duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) — the 13-episode final season was split into two parts that aired between April and August 2022. And now, one year after episodes started rolling out on AMC, Better Call Saul season 6 will soon be available on streaming.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Netflix USA Release Date



All 13 episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 will be available to stream April 18th on Netflix, according to What's On Netflix. The complete series is already available to watch on Netflix in territories outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Are All Better Call Saul Episodes on Netflix?



Currently, the first five seasons of Saul are available to watch now on Netflix. All 63 episodes and six seasons of Better Call Saul will be streaming on Netflix on April 18th.

How Can I Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Without Netflix?



Better Call Saul season 6 is currently available for digital HD download on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV (priced $9.99) and Vudu (priced $12.99). The complete sixth season is also available to own on Blu-ray and DVD.

Is Better Call Saul Season 6 on AMC Plus?



Better Call Saul is currently not available to watch on AMC+. New episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 were streaming on AMC+ for a limited time, but those episodes expired after 30 days after their premiere on the service. An AMC+ spokesperson explained that the Saul streaming rights are "limited due to pre-existing contracts" with partners, including Netflix.

Is Better Call Saul Season 6 on Hulu?

No. Your only option to stream Better Call Saul season 6 will be Netflix starting on April 18th.

Where to Stream Breaking Bad



All episodes of Breaking Bad are streaming on Netflix, along with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the first five seasons of Better Call Saul. The complete Breaking Bad Universe will be available to stream on Netflix when Saul season 6 drops on April 18th.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

The sixth season of Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carol Burnett.

What Is Better Call Saul Season 6 About?

This final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

See more from Better Call Saul: The Final Season on ComicBook.