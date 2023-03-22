Outer Banks Still Near the Top of Netflix Top 10 Weeks After Season 3 Debut
John B Rutledge and his band of Pogues became a sensation on Netflix back in 2020. Teen treasure hunting drama Outer Banks was a quick hit for the streaming service after its release, and has steadily proven itself as one Netflix's most popular shows over the course of three seasons. Back in February, Outer Banks Season 3 made its debut on Netflix, and it has spent the last four weeks at or near the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list features Outer Banks in the third overall spot, behind only Shadow and Bone and You. Both of those shows have had new episodes come out since Outer Banks Season 3 debuted.
Outside of those two titles (which are also major Netflix hits), Outer Banks has managed to hold off the competition and remain in the top tier of Netflix TV viewership. The question now becomes just how long after its release can Outer Banks Season 3 keep this pace up.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
