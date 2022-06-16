New Original Documentary Taking Netflix Top 10 by Storm

For an entire week, Adam Sandler's Hustle has been dominating the Netflix Top 10 Movie charts. Nothing has been able to knock it off of the top spot on the streaming service since it was released. While that remains true, Hustle finally has its first real competition, as a new documentary has shot up the Netflix ranks in just its second day on the streamer. It could spell trouble for Hustle in the coming days.

Halftime, a documentary about the life of superstar Jennifer Lopez, was just released on Netflix on Tuesday. It only took one day for the film to climb to the second-highest spot on the Netflix charts.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list still features Hustle in the number one overall spot. Right behind it, however, sits Halftime at second overall. The documentary passed the likes of The Amazing Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Interceptor to take over the second spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!