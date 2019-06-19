Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2019

Good news always comes with bad news, right? That certainly seems to be the case when it comes to Netflix. Towards the end of every month, Netflix reveals the complete list of movies and TV shows that will be made available in the following month. That’s all well and good, but that list is accompanied by the current roster of titles that are about to leave Netflix, which always puts a damper on your day.

Well, on Wednesday morning Netflix released both of the lists to the public. The list of titles arriving in July was filled with big and exciting names, like Stranger Things 3 and the final season of Orange is the New Black. On the flip-side, the list of movies and shows making their way off of the service is also pretty significant.

Two of the Austin Powers movies are leaving Netflix, along with other popular comedies Dumb and Dumber and Wedding Crashers. It’s also going to be a bad month for fans of big franchises, as Netflix is losing all three Matrix films, all three Mummy movies, and the latest installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

You can check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below:

Leaving 7/1/19

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving 7/2/19

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving 7/4/19

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving 7/9/19

Lion

Leaving 7/10/19

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving 7/12/19

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving 7/14/19

The Immigrant

Leaving 7/16/19

American Gangster

Leaving 7/27/19

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 7/30/19

Staten Island Summer

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!