Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2019

Good news always comes with bad news, right? That certainly seems to be the case when it comes to Netflix. Towards the end of every month, Netflix reveals the complete list of movies and TV shows that will be made available in the following month. That’s all well and good, but that list is accompanied by the current roster of titles that are about to leave Netflix, which always puts a damper on your day.
Well, on Wednesday morning Netflix released both of the lists to the public. The list of titles arriving in July was filled with big and exciting names, like Stranger Things 3 and the final season of Orange is the New Black. On the flip-side, the list of movies and shows making their way off of the service is also pretty significant.
Two of the Austin Powers movies are leaving Netflix, along with other popular comedies Dumb and Dumber and Wedding Crashers. It’s also going to be a bad month for fans of big franchises, as Netflix is losing all three Matrix films, all three Mummy movies, and the latest installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
You can check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below:
Leaving 7/1/19
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Leaving 7/2/19
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Leaving 7/4/19
The Indian in the Cupboard
Leaving 7/9/19
Lion
Leaving 7/10/19
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Leaving 7/12/19
Gone Baby Gone
Leaving 7/14/19
The Immigrant
Leaving 7/16/19
American Gangster
Leaving 7/27/19
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 7/30/19
Staten Island Summer
