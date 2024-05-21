Mad Max Director Addresses Furiosa's Future After Fury Road

After taking over the spotlight in Mad Max: Fury Road, the character of Furiosa now has her own feature adventure. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sees Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, showing the events of the protagonist's life before she ran into Max in the Wasteland. Could there be another chapter to her odyssey at some point in the future?

There hasn't been any word of a third Furiosa movie just yet, but director and franchise creator George Miller admits that he's definitely thought about it.

"I've often speculated when we see Furiosa go up to the Citadel on that platform at the very end [of Fury Road] and nod goodbye to Max who wanders to the Wasteland," Miller told GamesRadar. "I often think: 'What does she do, sitting up at the top of the dominant hierarchy? Does she fall into the trap that most revolutionaries do? You know, yesterday's hero becomes tomorrow's tyrant, which is classic in storytelling.'"

If Miller does get the opportunity to continue Furiosa's story, it wouldn't be in the form of a new prequel. Speaking on the Inside Total Film podcast, Miller said any future for Furiosa would likely come after the events of Fury Road.

"I'm very lucky to say that the two films kind of joined together," Miller said. "You can almost play them as a long, extended movie. I'm not interested in Furiosa from when she's playing in the Green Place from the age zero to 10 [laughs]. Collecting peaches, and swimming, and learning to climb, and figuring out what a motorbike is even though there's no gasoline, and so on."

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters on May 24th.