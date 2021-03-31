Everything Leaving Netflix at Midnight (March 31)

✖

Netflix users everywhere always look forward to the beginning of a new month, as the first day of the month always sees a slew of new titles added to the streamer's ever-changing roster. However, all of that new streaming content always comes with a cost. On the final day of each month, as the clock strikes midnight, most streaming services see a bunch of titles leave their roster, with their streaming contracts coming to a close. Netflix is no different, and Wednesday night marks some pretty major departures from the popular service.

Long-running shows leaving Netflix always seem to be a big deal, and the streamer is losing yet another binge-worthy series as we head into April. All seven seasons of Weeds are exiting the service on Thursday night. It may not be as big as The Office or Friends, but Weeds is still a massive favorite for many TV fans.

As far as movies go, there are some films that people will surely be sad to see leaving Netflix this week. Taxi Driver and Inception are both among the titles shipping out on April 1st, so Wednesday night will be your last chance to check them out while they're still on Netflix.

Other exits include Molly's Game, Kung Fu Hustle, School Daze, Sex in the City: The Movie, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix on Thursday:

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

Which of these movies or TV shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!