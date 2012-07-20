Netflix Is Losing Some of Its Best Movies Next Month

Netflix has quite a lot in store for the month of August, with new originals like Day Shift and The Sandman set to make their debuts. Unfortunately, the streaming service is also losing a bunch of popular titles next month. On Wednesday, Netflix released the monthly newsletter to inform subscribers of what's in store in the month of August, and many were sad to learn that the streamer is losing some of the best movies currently available on its roster.

The exits get started on August 20th when The Conjuring leaves Netflix, followed by Taxi Driver on August 25th. Most of the departures, however, won't be taking place until the final day of the month.

August 31st will see some wildly popular films exit Netflix. A Nightmare on Elm Street, Titanic, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight Rises, Mission: Impossible, The Departed, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Starship Troopers are all leaving the Netflix lineup on the same day.

Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 8/20/22

The Conjuring

Leaving 8/23/22

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/24/22

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving 8/25/22

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving 8/27/22

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/22

In the Line of Fire

Leaving 8/31/22

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!