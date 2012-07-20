Netflix Is Losing Some of Its Best Movies Next Month
Netflix has quite a lot in store for the month of August, with new originals like Day Shift and The Sandman set to make their debuts. Unfortunately, the streaming service is also losing a bunch of popular titles next month. On Wednesday, Netflix released the monthly newsletter to inform subscribers of what's in store in the month of August, and many were sad to learn that the streamer is losing some of the best movies currently available on its roster.
The exits get started on August 20th when The Conjuring leaves Netflix, followed by Taxi Driver on August 25th. Most of the departures, however, won't be taking place until the final day of the month.
August 31st will see some wildly popular films exit Netflix. A Nightmare on Elm Street, Titanic, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight Rises, Mission: Impossible, The Departed, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Starship Troopers are all leaving the Netflix lineup on the same day.
Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 8/20/22
The Conjuring
Leaving 8/23/22
Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 8/24/22
The November Man
Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37
Leaving 8/25/22
Taxi Driver
The Visit
Leaving 8/27/22
Wind River
Leaving 8/30/22
In the Line of Fire
Leaving 8/31/22
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Cliffhanger
The Dark Knight Rises
The Departed
GoodFellas
Grown Ups
Halloween
Just Like Heaven
Kung Fu Panda 2
Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Premonition
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Titanic
We Are Marshall
Wyatt Earp
Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!