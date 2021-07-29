Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new movie VIVO. The Hamilton superstar is bringing musical shenanigans to the streaming platform as a kinkajou. From there, he and his co-stars are on a star-filled journey to deliver a love song to Marta, played by Gloria Estefan. Aboard to direct are Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords. In the Heights staple Quiara Alegria Hudes handled the script. The tiny rainforest primate will accompany Juan de Marcos’ elderly musician on the journey to find his old singing partner in Estefan. It’s been a long journey to this point for the film. Dreamworks has had this one in the hopper for a while now. 2010 saw the company trying to build this feature. However, it got picked up for a major release with Sony Pictures back in 2016. However, due to streaming difficulties and scheduling last year, here VIVO is on Netflix just in time for the kids to enjoy the last days of summer vacation.

Queen Gloria Estefan and Lin-Manuel 🙌🏽 VIVO is a love letter to family and the power of music to connect us ❤️ Coming to Netflix August 6. pic.twitter.com/WhP7IIB7v2 — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) July 29, 2021

All in all, things are looking up for a fun time. Netflix describes the plot of VIVO down below:

VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds. A one-of-kind kinkajou (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), embarks on an unforgettable, musical adventure to deliver a love song to Marta (voiced by Gloria Estefan) on behalf of his owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan De Marcos).

The film features all-new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a score by Alex Lacamoire, and a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods). Vivo is co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) and voiced by Zoe Saldaña as an overprotective mother, newcomer Ynairaly Simo as her rebellious daughter Gabi, Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo & Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troopers, Brian Tyree Henry & Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills, and Leslie David Baker as a Florida bus driver.

VIVO hits Netflix on August 6.

