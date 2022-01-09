Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.

According to What’s on Netflix, three My Little Pony specials were removed from Netflix as of January 1st. The specials in question are My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship (2018), My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018) and My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018). The big removal, however, will be coming on February 1st. At that time, all eight seasons of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic will leave the streaming platform. The last day to watch will be January 31st so if you were hoping to catch the series, now’s the time to binge.

In total, that’s a lot of My Little Pony content leaving Netflix, but fans of the franchise might want to keep a few things in mind. First, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic has been removed from Netflix before. Back in August 2018, the series was set to be removed entirely, though only several seasons were removed before they were all added back so this removal may itself also not be permanent. Additionally, 2021’s My Little Pony: A New Generation will remain on the streamer for the foreseeable future.

My Little Pony: A New Generation stars Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy), James Marsden (Hitch), Sofia Carson (Pipp), and Liza Koshy (Zipp). Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (Sprout), Elizabeth Perkins (Phyllis), Jane Krakowski (Queen Haven), Phil LaMarr (Alphabittle), and Michael McKean (Argyle). The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The film’s story creators are Robert Cullen & José L. Ucha, and Tim Sullivan, and the screenplay was written by Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced the film. You can check out it’s official synopsis for yourself below.

“The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.”

What do you think about Netflix losing a large chunk of the My Little Pony franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.