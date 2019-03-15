Netflix: New Movies and Shows Streaming March 15th

It’s finally Friday, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s about to be the weekend and that’s all well and good. But, more importantly, each and every Friday represents something much bigger for Netflix users. It’s the day each week when the streaming service releases the majority of its original TV shows and movies online for us to enjoy. This week is no exception. In fact, March 15th represents one of the biggest Netflix drop days in quite a while.

Netflix got things rolling this week with a rare Wednesday release. Triple Frontier, one of the biggest Netflix movies of 2019, arrived just a couple of days ago, giving users something to really look forward to this weekend. However, the streaming service is also unveiling some highly-anticipated projects that will surely join Triple Frontier in your queue this weekend, giving you plenty to binge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what’s new to stream on Netflix this weekend? Take a look at the full list:

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn’t Met You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY) — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There will be plenty of folks rushing home this weekend to watch the new episodes of Arrested Development, the quirky sitcom that was revived by Netflix a couple of years ago. The first half of the show’s fifth season debuted back in 2018, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the second half to see how the season concludes. Thankfully, the wait is over.

Speaking of highly-anticipated, the third season of the beloved Queer Eye reality series is now available on Netflix. This time around, the Fab Five are taking their talents to Kansas City for a new set of adventures.

Finally, there are two exciting new series making their debut on Netflix this weekend. Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series from acclaimed filmmakers David Fincher and Tim Miller, and Turn Up Charlie stars Idris Elba as a DJ that becomes a nanny in order to make some money.

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!