Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 20th)

Thanksgiving week will bring a couple of much-needed days off of work and school for most around the country, and Netflix is preparing some big titles for people to watch while they're home for the holiday. In fact, every day for the next five days will see at least one movie or show added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States, with a couple of those days set for some highly anticipated premieres. Tuesday, November 21st will see one of the biggest Netflix original family films in 2023 make its debut on the service. The movie in question is called Leo, with legendary comedian Adam Sandler voicing a lizard looking for adventure. For the TV fans out there, Wednesday is the day to pay attention to Netflix. November 22nd marks the premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on record-breaking Korean thriller that debuted on Netflix in 2021. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix's Thanksgiving week additions below!

Monday, November 20th Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Tuesday, November 21st Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

Wednesday, November 22nd Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In season two of the immersive award-winning docu-series High on the Hog, host Stephen Satterfield travels across the United States to uncover how African-American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in powerful and lasting ways. Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES – New episodes released weekly, through December 6

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving) Love Island USA: Season 3 My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time's running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace?