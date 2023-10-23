Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (October 23rd)

The final week or so of October is going to be a surprisingly solid period of time for movies on Netflix. On Sunday, October 22nd, Netflix added the new Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings to its lineup. On Halloween, the acclaimed box office hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be making its way to the service. Between those two major Sony additions, Netflix has an entire week of titles on the way, including a hit animated film and a star-studded original film. Beginning on Monday, October 23rd, Netflix has seven consecutive days of new releases, movies and/or TV shows being added to the lineup each day. Tuesday will see a couple of big titles hit the service, including the first Minions movie, as well as the new Pete Holmes standup comedy special. The biggest new addition of the week, however, doesn't arrive until Friday, October 27th. That day will see Pain Hustlers make its way to Netflix. Pain Hustlers is an original film from Harry Potter director David Yates, starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy Garcia. The film follows a single mom who gets caught up with a shady pharmaceutical rep and ends up a part of a major racketeering scheme. You can check out the full lineup of this week's new Netflix additions below!

October 23rd Princess Power: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When there's trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other – because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess! prevnext

October 24th The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Minions Get Gotti -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of "Fear City" follows the FBI's battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti. Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom's voicemail glitches. prevnext

October 25th Absolute Beginners (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film. Burning Betrayal (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences. Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This is the story of life's epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and from executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet. The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3 prevnext

October 26th PLUTO (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

When the world's seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he's also in danger. prevnext

October 27th Pain Hustlers -- NETFLIX FILM

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James. Sister Death (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence. Tore (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion's death. Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho. prevnext