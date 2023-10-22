No Hard Feelings: New Jennifer Lawrence Comedy Now Streaming on Netflix

After making quite a few fans with its theatrical debut earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence's new comedy is now being brought to even more viewers as it makes its streaming debut. When Netflix released its October streaming newsletter last month, there was no mention of the Sony R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. However, over the past week, Netflix has started advertising the arrival of Lawrence's latest movie, and it finally debuted on the service Sunday morning.

No Hard Feelings has been available on-demand for purchase or rental for quite a while now, but this marks the film's arrival on a major subscription streaming service.

Sony and Netflix have had an ongoing partnership when it comes to streaming many of the studio's films. Netflix gets a lot of Sony's movies before other streaming services. Following No Hard Feelings' arrival on Netflix, the service will be adding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the end of the month.

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

Here's the official synopsis for No Hard Feelings:

"Maddie thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be a real challenge, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who co-wrote the script with John Phillips. Lawrence stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Matthew Broderick. Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Justin Ciarrocch, and Jennifer Lawrence produced the film.

No Hard Feelings marks one of Lawrence's first films back after a brief hiatus, which took place after 2019's Dark Phoenix.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."