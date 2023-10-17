Here's when you can stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales, Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man, is swinging onto Netflix. Sony Pictures Animation's blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on the platform starting Tuesday, October 31st, according to Deadline. The sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the latest Sony film to land on Netflix after the streamer secured the rights to the studio's output as part of a deal announced in April 2021. Under the five-year pact, all of Sony's films from 2022 onwardSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Netflix Premiere Date Announced — including the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases.

"At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment," Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Worldwide Networks & Distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said when announcing the Sony-Netflix deal.

Added Scott Stuber, Chairman of Netflix Films: "This not only allows us to bring [Sony's] impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in theaters over the summer and earned $690 million worldwide to become the sixth highest-grossing film of the year, behind Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Spider-Verse sequel has been available for digital purchase since August 8th and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD since September 5th.

Picking up 16 months after 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, the sequel reunites Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Brooklyn's Spider-Man of Earth-1610, with the dimension-hopping Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) of Earth-65. When an unstable new nemesis named the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) threatens the collapse of the multiverse over a canon event, Miles finds himself caught in the web of the Spider-Society: an elite crew of Spider-People that includes Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), the Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg), LEGO Spider-Man (Nic Noviki), Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming October 31st on Netflix and is available to own now in the following editions: