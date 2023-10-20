Netflix Renews Smash-Hit Dramedy for Season 4

The party isn't ready to shut down in Serenity, South Carolina. TV fans have spent three seasons of Sweet Magnolias falling in love with the inhabitants of the fictional southern town, watching them experience the highs and lows of their lives. The third season of the hit dramedy series was released on Netflix back in July, and viewers have spent the months since wondering when there would be news about the future of Sweet Magnolias. Those questions were finally answered this week.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that Sweet Magnolias had officially been renewed for a fourth season. There's no word on when production on the new season will start, which should come as no surprise given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has not been resolved. Like the first three seasons of the series, however, Season 4 will also consist of 10 episodes.

What Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 About?

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 below!

"Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Sweet Magnolias Cast

The cast of Sweet Magnolias includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as the showrunner of Sweet Magnolias. The series is based on the novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods. Anderson will be returning as showrunner and executive producer for Season 4. Dan Paulson will also return as an executive producer on behalf of his Daniel L. Paulson Productions.

Are you excited for a new season of Sweet Magnolias? What do you hope to see from the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!