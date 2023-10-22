Old Dads: Bill Burr's New Comedy Debuts Atop Netflix Top 10

After establishing himself as a talented actor and one of the most popular comedians around, Bill Burr is trying his hand at directing. Burr partnered with Netflix for a new movie called Old Dads, which he pulls double duty as both director and star. The film, which tells the story about a trio of older fathers navigating a changing world, made its debut on Netflix this past weekend and is already making waves with subscribers.

After arriving on Netflix on Friday morning, Old Dads instantly soared to the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. it occupied that spot on Saturday, its first eligible day on the list, and it kept that momentum going into Sunday.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Old Dads sitting in the pole position, ahead of other recent additions like Long Shot, Reptile, and The Devil on Trial.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!