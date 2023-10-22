Old Dads: Bill Burr's New Comedy Debuts Atop Netflix Top 10
Bill Burr's directorial debut is now the biggest movie on Netflix.
After establishing himself as a talented actor and one of the most popular comedians around, Bill Burr is trying his hand at directing. Burr partnered with Netflix for a new movie called Old Dads, which he pulls double duty as both director and star. The film, which tells the story about a trio of older fathers navigating a changing world, made its debut on Netflix this past weekend and is already making waves with subscribers.
After arriving on Netflix on Friday morning, Old Dads instantly soared to the number one overall spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. it occupied that spot on Saturday, its first eligible day on the list, and it kept that momentum going into Sunday.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Old Dads sitting in the pole position, ahead of other recent additions like Long Shot, Reptile, and The Devil on Trial.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Old Dads
"A cranky middle-aged dad and his two best friends find themselves out of step in a changing world of millennial CEOs and powerful preschool principals."
2. Long Shot
"Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies... and heart."
3. The Devil on Trial
"Using reenactments and home videos, this dark documentary investigates the apparent possession of a young boy — and the brutal murder that followed."
4. Tammy
"Pushed to the limit after losing her job and discovering her husband's been cheating on her, Tammy agrees to flee town with her grandmother."
5. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."
6. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."
7. The Misfits
"A suave thief travels with a gang of madcap criminals to Abu Dhabi to smuggle piles of gold out of a sprawling for-profit prison."
8. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."
9. Spy Kids
"The mission: Save their parents and stop and evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along."
10. Look Away
"Alienated at home and in high school, a teenage girl finds an unlikely confident in the mirror and decides to switch places with her sinister reflection."